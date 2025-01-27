Antique ring stolen during break-in at property in Harrogate as police launch investigation
The incident happened between 5.30pm and 7.40pm on Saturday (January 25) at a property on St Winifred’s Road, while the homeowner was inside.
An antique ring, described as two gold bands parallel to each other with a rectangular sapphire and two rectangular diamonds on either side, was stolen.
A single strand pearl necklace with a crown emblem on the clasp was also stolen.
If you have any information that could help the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Helen James.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250015151 when providing any details regarding the incident.