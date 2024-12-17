Animal remains found at household waste recycling centre in Ripon as police launch investigation

North Yorkshire Police has launched an investigation after animal remains were found at a household waste recycling centre in Ripon.

The remains of a horse or pony were discovered by workers at the household waste recycling centre in Ripon, who swiftly alerted police.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are investigating the circumstances that led up to the remains being taken to the centre, which is contrary to regulations about how animal by-products should be disposed of.

“We would like to hear from anyone with any information.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC1452 David Mackay.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228207 when providing any details regarding the incident.