Altercation involving three people at Knaresborough retail park causes police appeal

The incident occurred at Boots on St James Retail Park, Knaresborough. A police spokesperson said: “It happened at approximately 3.15pm on Saturday August 9, and involved an altercation between three people. “The people has been described as a bald man who left in his vehicle shortly after, and a man with blonde hair who was also with a woman. “We believe a public order offence has taken place and threats were being made. “We’re particularly appealing for information for any witnesses, or anyone who overheard what was being said between the two groups. “We are also appealing any dash cameras/CCTV, which could have caught this incident unfolding. “Email [email protected] if you have any information that could help our investigation. “Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 1542 Jake Butler, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website. “Quote reference 12250149005 when passing on information.”