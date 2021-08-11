Acid attack on man in Tadcaster

Police appeal.

Detectives are investigating an acid attack in Tadcaster which has left a man with facial injuries.

The victim, a man in his fifties, was attacked on Auster Bank View in the town on Monday at around 3.45pm.

North Yorkshire Police said the man suffered burns to his face and his eyes, with his vision temporarily affected, for which he is receiving treatment. His injuries are not deemed to be serious.

Detectives have now said this was a “targeted attack” and, while estimating there is no greater risk to the public, the force has stepped up patrols in the area.

Police want to hear from any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward as soon as possible, including any vehicles seen nearby at the time of the incident or possible sighting of the suspect.

He is around 5ft 6in tall, of medium build, and was wearing a black hooded top, grey tracksuit bottoms, a black baseball cap and a blue surgical mask covering his face.

Acid attacks in recent years have been on the rise.

The most recent local police force figures show that North Yorkshire Police recorded 33 instances of violence against a person involving acid or corrosive fluid in 2019, while Humberside Police recorded 15 in the same year.