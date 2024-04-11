A64 CRASH: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision on major road in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious collision on the A64 at Tadcaster this morning.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 11th Apr 2024, 10:35 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2024, 10:41 BST
The police were called at 2.39am today (April 11) to the westbound junction of Paradise Lane, close to Hazelwood Castle.

A Peugeot Boxer flatbed truck had collided with a tree and the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

The A64 westbound from the A162 at Tadcaster to the A1M has reopened following a serious collision

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Traffic Constable 1267 Josh Hocken.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240062774 when providing any information regarding the incident.