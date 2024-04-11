A64 CRASH: Man taken to hospital with serious injuries following collision on major road in Harrogate district
The police were called at 2.39am today (April 11) to the westbound junction of Paradise Lane, close to Hazelwood Castle.
A Peugeot Boxer flatbed truck had collided with a tree and the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.
You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Traffic Constable 1267 Josh Hocken.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240062774 when providing any information regarding the incident.