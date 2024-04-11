Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The police were called at 2.39am today (April 11) to the westbound junction of Paradise Lane, close to Hazelwood Castle.

A Peugeot Boxer flatbed truck had collided with a tree and the driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries, where he currently remains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage, to get in touch.

The A64 westbound from the A162 at Tadcaster to the A1M has reopened following a serious collision

You can email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Traffic Constable 1267 Josh Hocken.