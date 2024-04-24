A1(M) INCIDENT: Motorists warned to expect delays after major road in Harrogate district forced to close following serious collision
The emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision that happened at approximately 2.12am this morning on the southbound carriageway of the A1.
The southbound carriageway of the A1(M) is currently closed between junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and junction 47 (Allerton Park) and is expected to be for some time.
Investigations are currently taking place, with recovery and repairs also expected throughout the morning following an oil spill and repairs needed to the central barrier.
There are currently delays of more than 60 minutes on the southbound carriageway and there is a diversion along the A168 which runs adjacent to the A1(M).
The northbound carriageway was also closed for some time but it is now open again.
This article will be updated with any further information we receive.