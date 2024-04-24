Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The collision occurred at approximately 2.10am on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M) between junction 48 (Boroughbridge) and junction 47 (Allerton Park).

A HGV lorry collided with an overhead bridge near to the Allerton Waste Recovery site.

Tragically, the driver of the HGV lorry, a 31-year-old man, died at the scene.

The southbound carriageway was closed to allow emergency services to attend the incident and investigate the scene.

It still currently remains closed for scene recovery work to take place but two lanes are expected to open shortly after 4pm.

Officers are urging anyone who saw the collision, or the HGV involved in the collision prior to it that has not already made contact, to get in touch.

The police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.