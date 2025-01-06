A1(M) INCIDENT: Delays expected following multi-vehicle collision on major road in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Jan 2025, 10:06 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has warned drivers to expect delays on a major road in the Harrogate district following a multi-vehicle collision.

The emergency services are currently at the scene of the collision on the A1(M) southbound, prior to Junction 47 (Allerton Park).

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Once again, it’s a busy morning for us with several road traffic collisions across the county.

“Our officers are just on route to deal with a multi vehicle collision on the A1(M) southbound, prior to Junction 47 (Allerton Park).

"Delays to be expected.”

This article will be updated with any further information that we receive.

