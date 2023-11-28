70-year-old woman suffers injuries following collision with car on major road in Harrogate
The incident happened at 9.45am on Monday (27 November) at the Texaco Garage on Skipton Road when a Vauxhall Corsa collided with a pedestrian who was crossing the road
The pedestrian, a woman in her 70’s, suffered injuries following the collision and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
The driver of the Corsa is assisting officers with their investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle involved or the pedestrian in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to make contact with North Yorkshire Police if they have not already done so.
You can email [email protected] or call 101.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230225350 when providing any details.