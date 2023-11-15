News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Breaking

70-year-old woman dies after suffering serious injuries following collision with car in Harrogate

A 70-year-old woman, who was seriously injured following a collision with a car in Harrogate on Monday, has sadly died.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at around 4.10pm on Monday (13 November) on North Park Road.

The woman in her 70’s was struck by a grey BMW 3-Series and was treated by paramedics with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital and very sadly died.

A 70-year-old woman, who was seriously injured following a collision with a car in Harrogate, has sadly diedA 70-year-old woman, who was seriously injured following a collision with a car in Harrogate, has sadly died
A 70-year-old woman, who was seriously injured following a collision with a car in Harrogate, has sadly died
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the car is helping officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, should email Traffic Sergeant Jon Moss at [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jon Moss.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP13112023-0349 when sharing any information.