70-year-old woman dies after suffering serious injuries following collision with car in Harrogate

A 70-year-old woman, who was seriously injured following a collision with a car in Harrogate on Monday, has sadly died.

The incident happened at around 4.10pm on Monday (13 November) on North Park Road.

The woman in her 70’s was struck by a grey BMW 3-Series and was treated by paramedics with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital and very sadly died.

The woman’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the car is helping officers with their enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it, should email Traffic Sergeant Jon Moss at [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jon Moss.