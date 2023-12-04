60-year-old man suffers serious injuries following collision with van in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man suffered serious injuries following a collision in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 5.30pm on Thursday, November 30 at the junction of Roberts Crescent and Knapping Hill in Harrogate.

A pedestrian, a local man in his 60’s, was hit by white Vauxhall van and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he is in a serious but stable condition.

The van driver, also from Harrogate, was uninjured and is assisting officers with their investigation.

Police are appealing for any witnesses of the collision or motorists with relevant dashcam footage to come forward as soon as possible.

You can email [email protected] or call 101, select option two, and ask for Chris Storey.