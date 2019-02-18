60-year-old man suffers broken rib and facial injuries during street robbery in Harrogate

A 60-year-old man suffered a broken rib and facial injuries when he was robbed in the street in Harrogate.

The incident happened outside the Kendall’s Farm Butchers store on Skipton Road shortly before 5pm yesterday.

The victim was physically assaulted and afterwards found that an amount of cash was missing from his wallet.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are keen to find out more about a white Vauxhall van that was seen in the area around the time of the attack.

Anyone with information is asked to ring North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting log reference 12190030063, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.