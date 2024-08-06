60-year-old man in critical condition following Ripon road traffic collision
At 3.35pm, a blue BMW X2 car, turning out of Lightwater Valley, was in collision with the rider of an Aprilia motorcycle heading north from Ripon.
The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man was taken by air ambulance to James Cook Hospital where he is described as being in a critical condition.
The car driver, a 61-year-old man was uninjured and remained on scene to assist officers.
Witnesses who saw either the collision or the vehicles prior to the collision, or have dashcam footage, are asked to contact TC Robyn Tyzack by calling 101 or emailing [email protected]
Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous, can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote North Yorkshire Police reference 12240140767 when passing on information.