58-year-old motorcyclist killed in North Yorkshire crash

A 58-year-old motorbike rider has died after a crash with a car in North Yorkshire.

It happened on the B6271, near Kiplin Hall between Great Langton and Scorton on Saturday, March 23 at about 2.15pm.

The rider was driving a black Harley Davidson motorcycle which crashed with a Red Citroen C3.

The 58-year-old, who was from the Durham area, was seriously injured and died at the scene.

Emergancy services closed the road was several hours to deal with the incident.

North Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who witnessed the fatal crash to email Traffic Constable David Minto on david.minto@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

