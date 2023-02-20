50 knives dropped off in Harrogate’s ‘knife amnesty bin’ during first month

The Harrogate Borough Council and North Yorkshire Police project, which is paid for and managed by the police, was introduced due to a sharp rise in the number of knife-related incidents in the county.

In the Harrogate district alone, there were over 2,700 recorded incidents where a knife or bladed article was mentioned between the beginning of 2020 and June 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High-profile incidents involving knives included a January 2020 attack near the Victoria Shopping Centre and a murder at Mayfield Grove in 2021.

A total of 50 knives have been dropped off in Harrogate’s ‘knife amnesty bin’ during the first month

The police blamed the rise in people carrying knives on fueding drug gangs and criminals using the weapons to protect themselves.

The council said previously the bin also provides a place for parents who might have confiscated a knife from their child but who do not want to hand them directly to police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First of its kind

The bin in Harrogate was installed on January 23 and is the first of its kind in North Yorkshire.

According to a report that will be discussed by councillors next week, 50 knives have been deposited so far, which includes a one way-chute that stops anyone from retreiving a knife that’s inside.

The Dragon Road car park is directly next to Asda and the supermarket chain has backed the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It no longer sells single knives and it has a policy of questioning anyone who buys a pack of knives after 10pm or appears under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The deposit box will be there for 12 months as part of a pilot scheme and if it’s successful, it could be rolled out elsewhere in the county.