30-year-old woman dies following serious collision on A1 motorway near Ripon as police appeal for witnesses

A woman has died following a collision which saw the A1 motorway closed in both directions between Ripon and Catterick for over eight hours.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:21 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 09:35 GMT
The collision, on the southbound carriageway of the A1M near Leeming, was reported at around 11.15pm on Wednesday, December 13.

A woman, from the Leyburn area, was a passenger in a car that had parked on the hard shoulder of the on-slip.

She was hit by another vehicle after walking into the carriageway.

A 30-year-old woman has died following a serious collision on the A1 motorway near RiponA 30-year-old woman has died following a serious collision on the A1 motorway near Ripon
The A1M was closed in both directions to allow an air ambulance to land and for the emergency services to attend to the casualty

The collision investigators were also in attendance to examine the scene and to recover the vehicles that were involved.

The road reopened at around 8am on Thursday, December 14,

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Despite the efforts of members of the public who stopped to provide first aid, and the emergency services, she sadly died at the scene.

"Police are appealing to any motorists who witnessed the collision, but have not yet contacted or spoken to the police, to get in touch.

"Officers are also appealing to anyone who saw a parked vehicle on the southbound on-slip from Leeming Bar to the A1M, or a person in the carriageway prior to the collision, to get in touch, including anyone with dashcam footage."

Anyone with any information who can assist the police with their investigation is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call 101 and pass information by quoting the North Yorkshire Police incident number 12230236443.