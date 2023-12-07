19-year-old man arrested following altercation at Knaresborough bus station as police appeal for witnesses
The incident happened at around 9am on Monday (December 4) when there was an altercation between a young man and woman.
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.
Police are appealing to anyone who was in bus station and witnessed the incident to come forward.
Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to for PC Helen James.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230229894 when providing any details.