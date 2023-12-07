19-year-old man arrested following altercation at Knaresborough bus station as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a 19-year-old man following an altercation in Knaresborough bus station earlier this week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at around 9am on Monday (December 4) when there was an altercation between a young man and woman.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and released on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing to anyone who was in bus station and witnessed the incident to come forward.

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a 19-year-old man following an altercation in Knaresborough bus station

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to for PC Helen James.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.