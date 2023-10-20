15-year-old boy among six arrested in relation to Class A and Class B drugs during crackdown in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has taken part in a national week of action to target county lines drug dealing across Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

The week of action took place between Monday 9 and Sunday 16 October and resulted in 26 arrests and the seizure of cash, suspected drugs, weapons and mobile phones.

In Harrogate, officers acted on information which was obtained by the British Transport Police and executed two warrants in the Harrogate area.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for being concerned in the supply of a Class-A drug and a Class-B drug and theft.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class-A drug and Class-B drug.

Both were released on conditional bail.

Officers from the force’s Expedite Team witnessed a suspected drug deal taking place on Albany Avenue in Harrogate.

A 27-year-old man was arrested for being concerned in the supply of a Class-A drug.

He was interviewed and released under investigation.

Police stopped a vehicle on Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate where a 24-year-old man was detained for the purpose of a search.

Officers found ten bags of compressed white powder, a knuckleduster, scales, cash and four mobile phones.

He was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class-A drug.

He was interviewed and released under investigation.

Police received information that suspicious activity was taking place at a property which was linked to the supply of drugs.

Officers attended and detained a 36-year-old man for a search where Class-A drugs, scales and a mobile phone were recovered.

The man was arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class-A and B drugs.

He was charged with eight offences relating to the possession and supply of cocaine, heroin and cannabis and remanded in custody to appear at York Magistrates’ Court on October 14.

Officers from the force’s Operation Expedite team identified a vehicle on Church Lane in Harrogate linked to drug supply.

Officers stopped the vehicle, the driver, a 32-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and entering the UK illegally.

He was released under investigation for the driving offence and passed to immigration officials to be dealt with.

Detective Chief Inspector, Andrew Simpson, who led the week of activity for North Yorkshire Police, said: “Last week’s targeted activity demonstrates how we are working tirelessly to disrupt the supply of illegal drugs and protect the young and vulnerable in our communities who are exploited by them.

“It’s important to stress that this is just one week’s activity, and this type of disruption and safeguarding is taking place in communities across North Yorkshire all year round.

“As a force we are committed to cutting these County Lines and to protecting vulnerable people.

"But we cannot do this alone, our work with partners is important and we also need the support of the public.