14-year-old taken to hospital after being hit by car on major road in Harrogate as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on a major road in Harrogate last week.

The incident happened on Otley Road, near Queens Road and West End Avenue, at 4.45pm on Tuesday, December 12.

A black vehicle collided with a 14-year-old girl who was taken to hospital for treatment.

The driver, who is described as between 60 and 70-years-old, bald and was wearing all black clothing, did stop at the scene but didn’t leave any details.

A 14-year-old was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Otley Road in Harrogate last week

North Yorkshire Police is now requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, officers are appealing for information about anyone that witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Dixon.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.