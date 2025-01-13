13-year-old boy from Harrogate arrested on suspicion of stealing motorbike and possession of drugs
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Just before midday on Friday (January 10), officers attempted to stop a motorbike on Dragon Parade in Harrogate.
The single occupant abandoned it in the street and made off.
A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a class A and class B drug.
He currently remains in custody.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We have carried our various checks on the bike but currently we are unable to identify its owner.”
Anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation, or would help in identifying the owner of the motorbike, should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ethan Fleming.
Proof of ownership of the bike will need to be provided.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250005496 when providing any details regarding the incident.