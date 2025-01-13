13-year-old boy from Harrogate arrested on suspicion of stealing motorbike and possession of drugs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has arrested a 13-year-old boy from Harrogate on suspicion of stealing a motorbike and for possession of drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just before midday on Friday (January 10), officers attempted to stop a motorbike on Dragon Parade in Harrogate.

The single occupant abandoned it in the street and made off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 13-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a class A and class B drug.

A 13-year-old boy from Harrogate has been arrested on suspicion of stealing a motorbike and for the possession of drugs

He currently remains in custody.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We have carried our various checks on the bike but currently we are unable to identify its owner.”

Anyone with information that could assist the police with their investigation, or would help in identifying the owner of the motorbike, should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ethan Fleming.

Proof of ownership of the bike will need to be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250005496 when providing any details regarding the incident.