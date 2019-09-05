10-year-old boy 'threatened at knifepoint' in Harrogate - what we know so far

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of robbery following an incident where a 10-year-old boy was allegedly threatened at knifepoint in Harrogate.

The incident happened on September 3 at 3.50pm on Crab Lane in Bilton.

In a statement, North Yorkshire Police said: "Police received a report at 3.50pm on 3 September 2019 by the mother of a ten-year-old boy who was allegedly threatened with a knife by two older boys.

"The incident was reported to have taken place in Crab Lane, Harrogate. Police attended and, following a search of the area, two 14-year-old boys were stopped and searched at around 4.35pm.

"The two boys were subsequently arrested on suspicion of robbery and later released on bail."