Cricket club sponsorship is stumped

Spofforth Cricket Club has launched an innovative sponsorship package that will see its stumps sponsored by leading property company Dacre, Son & Hartley.

Area director Paul Baxter, who heads up the firm’s Wetherby office, said: “We have been big supporters of Spofforth Cricket Club for more than 15 years.

“Initially we sponsored the original scoreboards and have also sponsored specific teams in the past too.

“When the club came to us with this interesting new sponsorship opportunity we were delighted to back it.”

The School Lane-based club has more than 260 members in its senior and junior teams and fields first and second senior teams in the first and sixth divisions of the Nidderdale Amateur Cricket League and has two teams in teh Harrogate Evening League.

Club spokesman Terry Kavanagh, said: “We thought the stump sponsorship was a refreshing idea and it has taken pride of place on the pitch.”

Pictured: Terry Kavanagh, from Spofforth Cricket Club and Paul Baxter from Dacre, Son & Hartley.