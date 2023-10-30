Crews tackle fire at Harrogate restaurant after call to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service
Fire crews were called to a Harrogate restaurant at the weekend.
Crews from Harrogate, and Knaresborough attended a fire at a restaurant in the town centre in the Victoria Avenue area at 6.49am on Saturday.
Firefighters extinguished in the oven in a ground floor restaurant using two breathing apparatus and one hosereel.
The property was then ventilated using fans and thermal image camera used to check office block above the restaurant.