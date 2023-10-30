Crews tackle fire at Harrogate restaurant after call to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

News you can trust since 1836
Fire crews were called to a Harrogate restaurant at the weekend.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:03 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 09:03 GMT
Crews from Harrogate, and Knaresborough attended a fire at a restaurant in the town centre in the Victoria Avenue area at 6.49am on Saturday.

Firefighters extinguished in the oven in a ground floor restaurant using two breathing apparatus and one hosereel.

The property was then ventilated using fans and thermal image camera used to check office block above the restaurant.

