Crews from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service called out after Mini Cooper is spotted ablaze on the A1 motorway
Fire crews from Bedale, Colburn and Ripon responded to multiple reports of a Mini Cooper vehicle alight on the hard shoulder of the motorway
The incident happened yesterday, Sunday, March 24 at 7.20pm on the A1 Southbound between junctions 50 and 51.
The occupant of the vehicle had pulled over onto the hard shoulder and evacuated the car.
Extinguished the blaze using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.
The occupant of the Mini Cooper was not injured.
Meanwhile, the same day at 9.30am, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Serviceresponded to a fuse board sparking inside a house near Crowberry Road in the Jennyfield area of Harrogate.
The problem was caused by an electrical fault.
Crews isolated the electrics using electrical gloves and carried out an inspection using a thermal imaging camera.
A home fire risk check was conducted and new smoke alarms were fitted by crews in the property.
Advice was also given to the occupants to contact an electrician.