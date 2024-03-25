Crews from North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service called out after Mini Cooper is spotted ablaze on the A1 motorway

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from Bedale, Colburn and Ripon responded to multiple reports of a Mini Cooper vehicle alight on the hard shoulder of the motorway

The incident happened yesterday, Sunday, March 24 at 7.20pm on the A1 Southbound between junctions 50 and 51.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The occupant of the vehicle had pulled over onto the hard shoulder and evacuated the car.

Fire crews from Bedale, Colburn and Ripon responded to multiple reports of a Mini Cooper vehicle alight on the hard shoulder of the motorway. (Picture contributed)

Extinguished the blaze using two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.

The occupant of the Mini Cooper was not injured.

Meanwhile, the same day at 9.30am, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Serviceresponded to a fuse board sparking inside a house near Crowberry Road in the Jennyfield area of Harrogate.

The problem was caused by an electrical fault.

Crews isolated the electrics using electrical gloves and carried out an inspection using a thermal imaging camera.

A home fire risk check was conducted and new smoke alarms were fitted by crews in the property.