Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue called to Harrogate to tackle kitchen blaze in residential street

Fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough tackled a fire in a residential area off Wetherby Road in Harrogate.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:54 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:54 GMT
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house in Woodlands Avenue at 8.43pm last night after reports of a fuse box on fire.

Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which has spread to parts of the kitchen.

Firefighters then ventilated the property and two neighbouring properties using a positive pressure ventilation fan.

