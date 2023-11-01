Crews from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue called to Harrogate to tackle kitchen blaze in residential street
Fire crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough tackled a fire in a residential area off Wetherby Road in Harrogate.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a house in Woodlands Avenue at 8.43pm last night after reports of a fuse box on fire.
Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire which has spread to parts of the kitchen.
Firefighters then ventilated the property and two neighbouring properties using a positive pressure ventilation fan.