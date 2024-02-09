Crews attend scene of Harrogate hotel fire after reports of people smelling smoke during the night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson said that crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to reports of a strong smell of smoke inside a hotel in Harrogate at 3am.

Firefighters carried out a thorough investigation and located the source of the smell to be coming from the boiler room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fire was believed to have been caused by a small amount of burnt cardboard.

A spokesperson said that crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to reports of a strong smell of smoke inside a hotel in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

No action required by fire crews.

In a busy 24 hours for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, yesterday also saw them attending the scene of a road accident

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision at Beckwithshaw at 6.15pm.

The vehicle had left the road and come to rest on its side at the bottom of an embankment.

The driver was uninjured but could not exit the vehicle due to it being on its side.