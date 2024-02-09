News you can trust since 1836
Crews attend scene of Harrogate hotel fire after reports of people smelling smoke during the night

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service has responded to reports of a fire in a Harrogate hotel overnight.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 9th Feb 2024, 09:38 GMT
A spokesperson said that crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to reports of a strong smell of smoke inside a hotel in Harrogate at 3am.

Firefighters carried out a thorough investigation and located the source of the smell to be coming from the boiler room.

The fire was believed to have been caused by a small amount of burnt cardboard.

No action required by fire crews.

In a busy 24 hours for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, yesterday also saw them attending the scene of a road accident

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision at Beckwithshaw at 6.15pm.

The vehicle had left the road and come to rest on its side at the bottom of an embankment.

The driver was uninjured but could not exit the vehicle due to it being on its side.

Crews used small tools to remove the windscreeen to allow the occupant to climb out.