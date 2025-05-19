Woman arrested and charged with arson after huge fire destroys property in Boroughbridge

By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th May 2025, 09:44 BST
North Yorkshire Police has arrested and charged a woman in connection with a suspected arson attack at a property in Boroughbridge.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday (May 17) and charged with arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Most Popular

She has been remanded in custody and will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Monday, May 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Just after 11pm on Thursday, May 14, the police were called to reports of a fire at an address on Springfield Grove.

A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a suspected arson attack that destroyed a property on Springfield Grove in Boroughbridgeplaceholder image
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a suspected arson attack that destroyed a property on Springfield Grove in Boroughbridge

Officers attended along with fire crews and the ambulance service.

It resulted in one bungalow being destroyed and two others being damaged.

Following an examination of the scene by police crime scene investigators and fire investigation officers, it is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We are now appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident that witnessed anything suspicious to come forward.

"Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has any dashcam footage or Ring doorbell footage.”

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250087306 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice