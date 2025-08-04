Two men remanded in custody following burglary spree involving eleven homes in Harrogate
William Charles Smythe, 23, of no fixed address, and Hari Barnes, 18, of Roberts Crescent in Harrogate, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 31.
Smythe also faces a further burglary charge and theft of a motor vehicle on June 3, and two counts of theft from a shop on 17 and 27 July.
They were arrested on Tuesday, July 29 in Harrogate following extensive police enquiries.
Both men have been remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at York Crown Court 1 Monday, September 1.