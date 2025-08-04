Two men remanded in custody following burglary spree involving eleven homes in Harrogate

Two men have been remanded in custody after being charged with conspiracy to burgle eleven houses in the Harrogate area.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Charles Smythe, 23, of no fixed address, and Hari Barnes, 18, of Roberts Crescent in Harrogate, appeared at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 31.

Smythe also faces a further burglary charge and theft of a motor vehicle on June 3, and two counts of theft from a shop on 17 and 27 July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were arrested on Tuesday, July 29 in Harrogate following extensive police enquiries.

Both men have been remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing at York Crown Court 1 Monday, September 1.