Two men disqualified and fined after driving at 150mph on A1(M) motorway in Harrogate district

Two men have been disqualified from driving and fined hundreds of pounds after being caught driving at 150mph on a motorway in North Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At about 1.45am on Monday, March 31, TC Peter Keenen, from North Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Group, spotted two cars travelling at high speed on the A1(M), near junction 46 at Wetherby.

The cars – a BMW 1 series and a VW Golf – accelerated alongside each other, reaching speeds of 150mph, before police managed to stop both of them between junction 47 and junction 48.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 11, Mohammed Hussain, 24, from South Shields in South Tyneside, pleaded guilty at Harrogate Magistrates Court, where he was disqualified from driving for six months and fined £862.

Two men have been disqualified from driving and fined hundreds of pounds after being caught driving at 150mph on the A1(M) motorway in the Harrogate district

At an earlier hearing in the same court, on May 6, Sean Wilson, 18, from Cranleigh in Surrey, was disqualified for 56 days and fined £674.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Our officers attend far too many collisions where people are seriously injured or killed as a result of excessive speed.

"Neither driver in this case showed the slightest consideration for the safety of other roads users, and it is a positive result that they are both now disqualified from driving.”