Two men charged with kidnap after man assaulted and forced into car during violent incident in Harrogate

Two men are due to appear in court today after being charged with kidnap following a violent incident in Harrogate earlier this week.

Shortly after 4pm on Tuesday (October 8), police received a report that a man had been assaulted and forced into a black Land Rover in the Jennyfield area of Harrogate.

Following enquiries, a 28-year-old man was charged with kidnap and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and a 24-year-old man was charged with kidnap and motoring offences.

Both men are scheduled to appear before York Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, October 9).

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Wilkinson, of North Yorkshire Police, thanked members of the public who came forward with information to support the investigation.

He said: "I'm very grateful to the members of the public who came forward with information to assist our investigation into this incident.

"If you have any information about crime in your area, please get in touch.

"You can contact the police by dialling 101, or by visiting our website.

"You can also speak to Crimestoppers, and in particular young people can use the Fearless service.

"It is 100 per cent anonymous, meaning your identity is completely unknown, and you'll be helping keep your friends, family and community safe."