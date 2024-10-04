Trial date set for two men accused of murder after victim found dead at flat in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trial date has been set for two men from Harrogate accused of murder.

Jason Mark Johnson, 26, and Philip John Watson, 34, are charged with murdering 56-year-old Paul Tillet at a flat on Strawberry Dale in Harrogate on Sunday, September 29.

Today (October 4) at Leeds Crown Court, judge Andrew Stubbs KC adjourned the case for a trial in March next year.

The two Harrogate men were arrested after police were called to reports of an incident in Strawberry Dale on Sunday night.

Mr Johnson, of no fixed address, and Mr Watson, of Bower Street in Harrogate, will next appear for a plea-and-trial preparation hearing on November 1.

They have been remanded in custody.

The trial, on March 27 next year, is expected to last up to ten days.