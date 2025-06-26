Three men charged as part of ongoing crackdown on retail crime across Harrogate and Ripon

Two men have appeared in court and a third has been remanded as part of an ongoing crackdown on retail crime in Harrogate and Ripon.

The action follows several high-value shop thefts affecting multiple businesses in the area, including Co-op, Sainsbury’s, One Stop and Booths.

The police have charged a 40-year-old man from Halifax with 15 counts of shop theft and two further theft offences, committed between 15 May and 19 June.

The thefts took place at Sainsbury’s, Co-op and One Stop stores in Harrogate, with items including steaks and laundry products.

The total value stolen was £1,280.40.

He was remanded in custody following his arrest yesterday (June 25) and is due in court today (June 26).

A 29-year-old man from Limerick has been charged with seven counts of theft following incidents between 6 May and 6 June.

All seven offences targeted different Co-op branches across Harrogate, with stolen goods including alcohol and meat, totalling £306.55.

He is also due to appear in court today (June 26).

And a 36-year-old man from Harrogate has been charged and remanded in prison for nine counts of shop theft committed between 11 June and 16 June.

Eight of the offences occurred at Booths in Ripon and one at Sainsbury’s in Ripon.

The total value stolen was £321.90, mainly involving alcohol spirits, and he is due to appear for sentencing in July.

Inspector Holly Nicholls, of the Harrogate Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Retail crime is not a victimless offence.

"It places a significant financial burden on local businesses, many of which are already under pressure, and creates a ripple effect throughout our communities.

“Shop theft impacts the livelihoods of business owners and their employees, increases prices for honest customers, and can often involve violence, intimidation, or anti-social behaviour that leaves shop workers feeling vulnerable in their place of work.

“Our neighbourhood policing teams are committed to identifying repeat offenders and working with our partners, including local retailers and local networks, to ensure swift and effective action is taken.

“This week’s court appearances show that we are listening to the concerns of local businesses and communities and that we will not tolerate those who repeatedly target our area.

“We will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach to shop theft, and we urge anyone affected, whether you’re a business owner, a staff member, or a member of the public, to report it.

"Your information helps us build stronger cases and take the action needed to protect our town and city centres.”

Anyone with any information about shop theft or suspicious activity is encouraged to report it by calling North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/