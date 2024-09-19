The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 9 and September 15
The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 10:
Andrew Paul McGibbon, 66, was prohibited from harassing a named woman after being made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, bans McGibbon, of no fixed address, from intimidating, harassing, contacting and threatening the woman with violence. It also prohibits him entering her address in Tockwith.
Thomas Zeller, 47, from Wetherby, was fined £666 and had six points added to his licence for speeding on the A64 at High Hutton. He was driving a Mercedes Sprinter which was travelling above 60mph on February 18. Zeller, of Hampole Way, Boston Spa, was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £266 statutory surcharge.
The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 12:
Craig Kennedy, 36, of Strawberry Dale Avenue, Harrogate, was fined £120 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order, namely missing two rehabilitation-activity appointments in June and July.