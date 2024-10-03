The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 23 and September 29

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 24:

Jack Newby, 25, of Primrose Close, Ripon, was fined £76 and had three points added to his licence for speeding. He was driving a Kia Picanto which was travelling above the 70mph limit on the A1(M) at Kirk Deighton in January 2023. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £30 statutory surcharge.

Matthew Duffield, 46, of no fixed abode, received a 12-month community order for stealing more than £480 of goods from a Harrogate supermarket. The offence occurred on September 23 at Sainsbury’s on Railway Road, where Duffield stole £486 of “miscellaneous” items. As part of the order, he will have to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and complete up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 27:

Bradley Hardcastle, 25, received a two-month jail sentence for breaching a domestic-violence-protection order designed to protect a named Harrogate woman. Hardcastle, of Coldcoats Walk, Leeds, breached the order by entering the avenue in Harrogate where the woman lived. A jail sentence was imposed because Hardcastle, who was found guilty of the offence, had a “flagrant disregard for court orders”, a previous record and the fact that he had breached the order soon after it had been imposed.

Matthew Daniels, 52, of Frogmire Road, Knaresborough, was fined £120 for threatening behaviour at Harrogate Railway Station. He admitted two counts of using threatening words or behaviour. The incident occurred on February 21.

Jordan Michael Lee, 30, from Ripon, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to protect a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits him from harassing, contacting, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans Lee, of The Shepherdies, North Stainley, from entering her street in Northallerton.