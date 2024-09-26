The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between September 16 and September 22

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 17:

Qumar Salau, 33, of no fixed address, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order for the protection of a named woman. The 28-day order prohibits him from harassing, intimidating, contacting and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her home in Harrogate.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 20:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Liam John Edmondson, 27, of Devonshire Place, Harrogate, was fined £125 for breaching his post-custodial supervision requirements. He failed to comply with the requirements, which were imposed following a period of imprisonment, by failing to attend three probation appointments in August. He was ordered to pay £60 prosecution costs.

Viktors Gusevs, 37, of Hornblower Close, Ripon, was fined £40 for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with its requirements by failing to attend two unpaid-work sessions in July and August.

Christopher Barker, 58, of Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child. The offence occurred between April 19 and May 3 last year when, “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification”, he attempted to communicate with a boy under 16 years of age, namely telling him about sexual acts he would like to engage in with him. As part of the order, Barker was ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to sign on the police sex-offenders’ register for five years and was made subject to a five-year sexual-harm order to curb and monitor his online activities. Barker, who admitted the offence, was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Jack Michael Whitehouse, 24, of Coniston Road, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out further unpaid work after he breached a community order. He failed to comply with its requirements by missing three unpaid-work sessions in May and June. The court decreed that the order should continue and that Whitehouse should carry out an extra 10 hours of unpaid work.

Craig Squelch, 58, of Aismunderby Close, Ripon, received a 16-week jail sentence for attempted sexual communication with a child. He admitted attempting to communicate with an under-age boy, “for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification”, which occurred on October 23 last year. The court imposed an immediate jail sentence because of the “serious nature of the offence, the risk of reoffending and (the defendant’s) failure to acknowledge the full scope of the offence” which meant there was a “low prospect of rehabilitation”. Squelch was ordered to sign on the sex-offenders’ register for seven years and made subject to a seven-year sexual-harm prevention order to curb and monitor his internet activities. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a statutory surcharge of £154.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on September 21:

Angela Bailey, 56, of no fixed address, was fined £40 for stealing £314 of goods from a supermarket in Harrogate. She admitted the offence which occurred at Sainsbury’s on Railway Road on August 28. Bailey was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge to fund victim services. No compensation was ordered because the goods were recovered. There was no separate penalty for failing to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on September 12 after being released on bail.