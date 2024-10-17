The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between October 7 and October 13

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 8:

Liam Gerrard, 33, of Spa Mews, Harrogate, received a 14-month motoring ban for drug-driving. The offence occurred on Skipton Road, Harrogate, on November 9, 2023. A blood test revealed he was driving while over the specified limit for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive element of cannabis. He was fined £461.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 11:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Robert Andrew George, 46, of Stockwell Drive, Knaresborough, was fined £221 for breaching VAT regulations. He admitted supplying services, namely irrigation, in contravention of a condition requiring him to give a security for the payment of any Value Added Tax. The offence occurred in Knaresborough on August 17 last year. In addition to the fine, George was ordered to pay an £88 statutory surcharge. There were no separate penalties for two further offences of failing to give HM Revenue & Customs security for the payment of amounts for which he was accountable, in breach of the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act. Those offences occurred in Knaresborough on August 28 last year.

Jennie Harding, 48, of Kings Road, Harrogate, was fined £40 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. She breached the order by failing to comply during a home visit in May and once again during a rehabilitation-activity appointment in August.

Convicted burglar Nathan Spencer, 50, of High Street, Knaresborough, was ordered to carry out rehabilitation work after breaching a community order. He failed to comply with its requirements by missing two unpaid-work sessions in July and August. The existing community order was revoked and Spencer was re-sentenced for the original offence of burgling Ripon City Golf Club in November 2022, when he stole cash and alcohol of an unknown value. The court imposed a new 12-month community order under which Spencer must complete up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity.