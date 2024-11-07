The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between October 28 and November 4

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 29:

Hani Hemmat, 46, of Bower Street, Harrogate, received an eight-week jail sentence for shoplifting. Hemmat, who has a track record, admitted two counts of shop theft which occurred at Co-op stores in Harrogate. The first offence occurred on October 6 when he stole more than £21 of alcohol from the Co-op shop in Grantley Drive. The second theft occurred at the Co-op on Knaresborough Road on October 13, when he stole two bottles of Lime Tree Chardonnay. The offences were aggravated by Hemmat’s record and the fact that he was on a suspended prison sentence when they occurred.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on October 30:

Harrogate Magistrates Court

Phillip Taylorson, 42, of High Street, Boroughbridge, received a six-month motoring ban for driving without insurance. The offence was detected at the junction between Wetherby Road and the A1 (South) in Boroughbridge on February 1. The court added eight points to his licence which resulted in a disqualification under the totting-up procedure. Taylorson was fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £264. There was no separate penalty for driving without a licence.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 1:

Dazie Victoria Howe, 25, from Harrogate, received a lifetime ban from keeping any animals for causing unnecessary suffering to a Shih Tzu-cross dog. She admitted causing suffering to a protected animal, namely a female Shih Tzu/Chihuahua cross called Joey by failing to investigate and address the cause of her weight loss and poor body condition at her home in Lascelles Place, Goldsborough. She was given an 18-month community order with up to 25 days’ rehabilitation activity and fined £120. She was ordered to pay £100 costs and a £114 surcharge. The court also made an order under Section 34 of the Animal Welfare Act banning Howe from owning, keeping or controlling any animal for life.

Mark Hughes, 38, of Beech Allerton Caravan Park, Knaresborough, was fined £138 for failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. He breached the order by missing two unpaid-work sessions in August and September.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 4:

Jordan Michael Lee, 30, from Ripon, was fined £338 for breaching a domestic-violence-protection order. He breached the 28-day order, which was imposed in September to prevent him harassing a named woman, in that he had contact with her at a hotel in Darlington on October 11. Lee, of The Shepherdies, North Stainley, admitted the breach.

Peter Ward, 57, of East Park Road, Spofforth, was given a 12-month community order for using threatening behaviour in Knaresborough and failing to surrender to court custody. The incident occurred in Stockwell Lane on October 15 when Ward threatened a named man and woman. He then failed to turn up at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on October 31. As part of the community order, he will have to complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was ordered to pay £50 to each of the victims.