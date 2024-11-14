The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 4 and November 11

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 5:

Aimee Burns, 34, of Harewell Close, Glasshouses, was fined £440 and had six points added to her licence for driving without due care and attention. The offence occurred at the junction of the B6451 and Broad Dubb Road at Norwood on April 11. She was ordered to pay £110 prosecution costs and a £176 statutory surcharge.

Barrie Massey, 48, of Harrogate Road, Ripon, was fined £80 and had five points added to his licence for careless driving in Bishop Monkton on April 10. He was ordered to pay £110 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Samuel Carr, 28, of Ceres Road, Wetherby, was fined £770 for driving a van with an excessive train weight. The offence was detected on the A61 at Killinghall on March 19. The total permitted train weight of such a vehicle is 3,500kg. Carr’s vehicle exceeded this by 1,900kg, in contravention of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations and the Road Traffic Act. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and a surcharge of £308.

Steven Green, 49, of Granville Road, Harrogate, was fined £220 for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving in Pannal. The offence occurred on Follifoot Road on March 16. He was ordered to pay £90 costs and an £88 surcharge.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 8:

Chloe Kitching, 23, of Aismunderby Road, Ripon, was fined £40 for breaching a community order. She failed to comply with its requirements by missing two unpaid-work sessions without reasonable excuse in June and October. She was ordered to pay £85 costs.

James McGlinchey, 36, of Albany Avenue, Harrogate, was ordered to carry out further unpaid and rehabilitation work after he admitted breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the order by missing an unpaid-work session in September and failure to comply with an alcohol-monitoring tag in October. He wasn’t sentenced for the breaches but was re-sentenced for the original offences which brought about the community order, which was imposed in August for failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Harrogate Police Station following a suspected driving offence and failing to surrender to the custody of Harrogate Magistrates’ Court. The original order was revoked and replaced with a new one which includes a six-month drug-rehabilitation programme and up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on November 11:

Leigh Sherburne, 36, of no fixed address, received a two-week jail sentence for breaching a domestic-violence-protection order the day after it was imposed. He was made subject to the 28-day order on November 8 to protect a named woman in Ripon, but he was back in the dock on November 11 for the breach after a police community support officer saw him walking down the street where the woman lived. As well as banning Sherburne from entering her street, the order had prohibited him from contacting, intimidating, harassing and threatening her with violence. A jail sentence was imposed due to the “flagrant breach” of the court order.

Jade Hespin, 35, of Eleanor Drive, Harrogate, received a 12-month conditional discharge for shoplifting, handling stolen goods and failing to surrender to the custody of the court. She stole more than £20 of groceries from the One Stop shop on Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, on September 12. She was ordered to pay the shop full compensation for the theft. She also admitted handling stolen goods in October, namely various items of clothing from TK MAXX, and failed to turn up to a previous hearing at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on November 7.