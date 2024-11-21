The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between November 11 and November 18

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

Ryan Preston, 25, of Bower Street, Harrogate, was given an 18-month community order for assaulting a named woman and damaging items at her home. The first offence occurred at the victim’s address in in Boroughbridge on Boxing Day last year when he damaged items of an unknown value inside her home. On March 17 this year, he damaged a window pane in the front door. At the same address on July 1, he assaulted the victim and damaged her mobile phone, for which he was made to pay £200 compensation. As part of the community order, Preston will have to complete a six-month alcohol-treatment programme and a Building Better Relationships course. He was also ordered to complete up to 20 rehabilitation-activity days.