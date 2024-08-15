The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between July 29 and August 12

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on July 30:

Adam Coates, 29, of Harlow Park Crescent, Harrogate, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Coates from contacting, intimidating and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her street in Harrogate.

Robert Burton, 44, of St Marygate, Ripon, was fined £230 and had three points added to his licence for speeding on the A65 in Skipton. He was driving a Tesla Model 3 which was travelling at more than 60mph on October 27 last year. He was ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs and a £92 statutory surcharge.

Pheobe Long, 22, of no fixed address, was prohibited from harassing a named man under the auspices of a domestic-violence-protection order. The 28-day order also bans her from contacting, intimidating and threatening the man with violence, and from entering his address in Ripon.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 2:

Bartosz Wielgomas, 19, of Willow Grove, Boroughbridge, was ordered to carry out further unpaid work after breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the requirements of the order by missing two unpaid-work sessions in June. He wasn’t sentenced for the breach but was re-sentenced for the original offence which brought about the community order in November last year, namely dangerous driving at York College in Sim Balk Lane. The court revoked the original order and made a new 12-month community order under which Wielgomas must complete 130 hours of unpaid work and up to 15 days’ rehabilitation activity.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 5:

Connor Campbell, 24, of Darnborough Gate, Ripon, received a three-year motoring ban after he was caught drink-driving twice in as many months. He was first stopped on Raskelf Road, Brafferton, on July 1, when a breath test revealed he was over the prescribed alcohol limit. The reading was 41mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. He was stopped a second time on Magdalens Road, Ripon, on August 4, when he was drink-driving in a Nissan Juke without insurance or a licence. A drink-drive test revealed that on this occasion he had 42mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. He also admitted taking the vehicle on Magdalens Road without the owner’s consent. Campbell was given a 12-month community order for the drink-driving and TWOC offences, which includes up to 15 days of rehabilitation activity. There were no separate penalties for the two counts each of driving without insurance and a licence, namely driving alone without supervision or ‘L’ plates, but he was made to pay £85 costs.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 6:

Kathryn Higgins, 64, of Albert Road, Harrogate, received a six-month driving ban under the totting-up procedure after she admitted speeding. She was in a Peugeot 108 which was travelling above 40mph on the A64 at East Knapton near Scarborough in November 2023. She was fined £46 and ordered to pay £90 prosecution costs, along with a statutory surcharge of £18.

Jay Lord Gabia, 30, of no fixed address, was made subject to a domestic-violence-protection order to prevent him harassing a named woman. The 28-day order, which was requested by police and granted by the court, prohibits Gabia from harassing, intimidating, contacting and threatening the woman with violence. It also bans him from entering her address in Harrogate.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 7:

James Harpin, 21, of Parklands View, Harrogate, received a six-month motoring ban for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged road-traffic offence. Harpin failed to provide police with information relating to the driver of a Volvo S90 on October 10 last year. The case was proved in his absence. He was fined £660 and ordered to pay £90 costs, along with a £264 surcharge. The prosecution withdrew a further allegation of speeding on the A6040 at The Stray in Harrogate.

Joshua Moffatt, 32, of Stockwell Avenue, Knaresborough, was fined £250 for breaching a domestic-violence-protection order. The 28-day order contained multiple prohibitions including a ban on contacting, harassing and threatening the woman with violence. He breached the order on August 7, within two weeks of it being imposed, by contacting the woman at Leeds & Bradford Airport.

The following were heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 9:

John Leslie Norman, 42, from Markington, was fined £40 for breaching a community order. He failed to comply with the order’s requirements by missing a rehabilitation-activity session in May and a Building Better Relationships appointment in June without reasonable excuse.

Mohammed Riasat, 31, was fined £660 and had six points added to his licence for failing to identify the driver involved in an alleged driving offence. Riasat, from Harrogate but of no fixed address, failed to provide the police Traffic Bureau with information relating to the driver of a Mercedes. The case was proved in his absence after he denied the allegation. He was ordered to pay £620 costs and a £264 surcharge.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 12:

Alistair Smith, 53, of Menwith Hill Road, Darley, received a seven-day prison sentence for breaching a domestic-violence-protection order. He breached the order on August 10 by having contact with a named woman at a camp site in Littondale. Smith admitted the breach and the court ordered a prison sentence because of his “flagrant disregard for court orders”.