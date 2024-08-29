The latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates Court between August 19 and August 25

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the latest cases to be heard at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 19:

Elisha Smith, 18, of East Parade, Harrogate, received a 12-month community order for harassing staff and guests at a luxury town-centre hotel and assaulting a police officer. Smith verbally abused staff and patrons at the Crown Hotel in Crown Place “on a number of occasions” between July 28 and August 10. She also threatened staff members, putting them “in fear of assault”, kicked doors and ran through the hotel shouting and knocking on guest-room doors and running away. She also admitted two counts of threatening behaviour. The first incident occurred at the Crown Hotel on August 10, followed by a second incident where she used threatening words or behaviour at the White Hart Hotel on Cold Bath Road on August 16 where she also assaulted a police officer. Smith was placed on a six-month doorstep curfew which means she must remain indoors between 8pm and 6am daily. She was also banned from going to the Crown Hotel and White Hart Hotel and any bank or building society in Harrogate unless accompanied by a support worker. She was also prohibited from contacting two named females for 12 months. She was also ordered to complete up to 30 days’ rehabilitation activity as part of the community order. She was ordered to pay the police constable whom she assaulted £100 compensation.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 21:

Shoplifter Jason Johnson, 26, received an 18-month community order after stealing designer handbags, a jacket and personal-hygiene products at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate. The thefts occurred between March and April at the shopping centre in Station Parade. The first theft occurred on March 1 when Johnson, of no fixed address, stole two DKNY black handbags worth just under £120. On April 3, he stole an electric shaver and toothbrush worth £28.99 from TK Maxx. The following day, he stole a black jacket from TK Maxx worth just under £60. He was ordered to pay full compensation for the stolen goods that weren’t recovered. He was also ordered to complete up to 20 days’ rehabilitation activity as part of the community order.

The following was heard at North Yorkshire Magistrates’ Court on August 23:

Riorden Lishke, 23, of Bramley Way, Knaresborough, received an 18-month community order for assaulting a named woman and damaging her laptop. The offences occurred at a separate address in Knaresborough on December 22 last year. Lishke admitted assaulting the woman and damaging her £400 laptop. The community order includes a 90-day alcohol-abstinence programme and a 30-day Building Better Relationships course. In addition, Lishke was ordered to complete up to 25 days of rehabilitation activity and made to pay the victim £400 compensation for the damaged laptop. He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 victim surcharge.