North Yorkshire Police arrest wanted man for drink-driving motorhome following collision in Harrogate district

North Yorkshire Police has arrested and charged a suspected drink-driver following a swift and coordinated response in the Harrogate district.

At 8.35pm on Monday (June 9), officers were dispatched to a report at Wetherby Services involving an intoxicated man who had been refused service.

Witnesses said he then got behind the wheel of a white Fiat Swift motorhome which struck a bollard as it was driven off.

Using rapid CCTV analysis and other tracking technologies, the Force Control Room worked closely with officers on the ground to trace the vehicle.

At 8.53pm, less than 20 minutes after the initial call, the motorhome was spotted travelling along the A61 towards Ripon where officers safely brought it to a stop.

Inside the vehicle were two men and a woman – though no one was seated in the driver’s seat.

One man initially claimed to have been the driver, however, officers were not satisfied with this account.

Thanks to their investigative mindset and thorough investigation, it was established that the other man had been driving the vehicle.

He provided a positive roadside breath test and was arrested.

Further checks revealed that he was also wanted on warrant after failing to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on 16 July 2024 regarding a serious assault case.

In custody, the 32-year-old man from Newcastle, provided an evidential breath specimen over the limit, and he was subsequently charged with numerous offences, including:

- Driving whilst over the prescribed alcohol limit

- Driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

- Failing to stop/report a road traffic collision

- Driving without due care and attention

- Using a vehicle in a dangerous condition having been involved in the collision with a bollard

Sergeant Jon Moss, from the Harrogate Response team, said: “This was an excellent example of proactive police work to keep the roads of our county safe.

“The officers showed great judgement by not taking information at face value to discover the identity of the true driver.

“The work of the Force Control Room was also crucial in coordinating resources and tracking the suspect vehicle.

“It was a great team effort all round.”

The defendant is due to appear at Harrogate Magistrates’ Court on June 26.