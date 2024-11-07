Man to appear in court following spate of overnight burglaries at properties in Harrogate district

A man, who was arrested by police in connection with a spate of overnight burglaries in the Harrogate district, will appear in court today.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Homes and businesses in Langthorpe and Boroughbridge were targeted on Tuesday (November 5) and into the early hours of Wednesday (November 6).

In one of the incidents, a resident disrupted the man who had broken into his home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers attended and searched the area, which led to a man being arrested, and an investigation was launched.

A man, who was arrested by police in connection with a spate of overnight burglaries in the Harrogate district, is set to appear at York Magistrates Court

As a result, a man in his 30s from Leeds has been charged with two burglaries, two attempted burglaries, and theft from a shop.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at York Magistrates’ Court today.

Inspector Ed Rogerson, who covers the Boroughbridge area, said: “We’d like to thank the public who’ve worked with us to secure charges against the suspect very promptly - less than 48 hours after these incidents happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know how upsetting it can be to be burgled or for these sort of crimes to happen in your community.

"There’s been an increased police presence in the area, and our ongoing Neighbourhood Policing patrols will continue to cover this area to deter offenders and provide reassurance to residents.”