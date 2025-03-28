Man jailed for 20 years for "horrendous" historical sexual abuse of two girls in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Mar 2025, 09:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man from Selby has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the non-recent sexual abuse of two girls in the Harrogate area.

Charles Andrew Chapman, 61, of Sycamore Road in Barlby in Selby, was found guilty of 19 offences at York Crown Court on February 27.

They happened more than a decade ago and include:

- rape of a girl under 13

Charles Andrew Chapman, 61, from Selby, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the non-recent sexual abuse of two girls in the Harrogate areaCharles Andrew Chapman, 61, from Selby, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the non-recent sexual abuse of two girls in the Harrogate area
Charles Andrew Chapman, 61, from Selby, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the non-recent sexual abuse of two girls in the Harrogate area

- assault of a girl under 13 by penetration

- cause or incite of a girl under 13 to engage in sexual activity (both penetration and no penetration)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- cause or incite of a girl aged 13-15 to engage in penetrative sexual activity

- assault of a girl under 13 by penetration

- assault of a girl under 13 by touching

- engage in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15

- engage in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15

- engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child under 13

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

- attempt to engage in sexual activity in the presence of a child aged 13-15

As well as the custodial sentence to which he must serve an additional one-year on licence, Chapman has also been placed on the Register of Sex Offenders for life and been made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Detective Sergeant Kirsty Smith, who led the investigation, said: “I highly commend the bravery of both victims in reporting the horrendous sexual abuse they suffered as children at the hands of this vile man.

“Chapman denied the allegations throughout the whole investigation, therefore making the victims go through the nerve-wracking process of giving evidence against him at court.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The offences are of the most serious nature and Chapman has been forced to face justice thanks to the courage and determination the victims.

“I hope this outcome gives them a feeling of hope for a happier future.

“Also, this case shows that it is never too late to report sexual abuse.

"We are here to help and make sure you receive the best care and support.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To make a report, visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ or call 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

If you or someone you know are in immediate danger, you should always dial 999 for an emergency response.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice