Man due in court after champagne and spirits stolen during early morning burglary in Harrogate
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with a burglary at the Marks & Spencer store in Harrogate town centre.
North Yorkshire Police responded swiftly to a report of a break-in at the store on Cambridge Street during the early hours of Wednesday (May 7).
A significant quantity of spirits and champagne had reportedly been stolen.
Officers, assisted by police dog Thor, attended the scene and quickly located a man nearby, along with what was believed to be the stolen property.
The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been charged.
He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court today (May 8).