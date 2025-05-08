Man due in court after champagne and spirits stolen during early morning burglary in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is set to appear in court after being charged in connection with a burglary at the Marks & Spencer store in Harrogate town centre.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police responded swiftly to a report of a break-in at the store on Cambridge Street during the early hours of Wednesday (May 7).

A significant quantity of spirits and champagne had reportedly been stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers, assisted by police dog Thor, attended the scene and quickly located a man nearby, along with what was believed to be the stolen property.

The man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and has since been charged.

He is due to appear at York Magistrates Court today (May 8).