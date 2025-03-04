Harrogate sex offender jailed for life for rape and sexual assault offences

A Harrogate man has been given a life sentence for a series of rapes and sexual assaults.

James Richard Arthur Dowson, 35, currently of no fixed address, but remanded in prison, was found guilty of two counts of rape against a girl under 16 and five counts of indecent assault against a girl under 14.

Dowson denied the offences but was found guilty by jury in November 2024 and remanded in custody until he was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on 3 March 2025.

He was also jailed at the same time for crimes committed in the West Yorkshire area after being found guilty of ten offences including rape and sexual assault.

The judge sentenced him to life imprisonment, with a minimum of 12 years and 247 days to be served before he can apply for parole.

He was also issued with indefinite restraining orders against the two victims and issued with a sexual harm prevention order.

The sentences include a total of two years for the offences in North Yorkshire and the remainder for the offences committed in West Yorkshire.

Dowson targeted a girl in North Yorkshire who was aged just eight years old when the abuse began and carried on for five years.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Abigail Garford, of North Yorkshire Police’s Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “It was incredibly difficult for the victim to report this to the police.

"But she bravely detailed the horrific abuse that Dowson inflicted on her that has now led to his conviction.

"I know that she now feels a weight has been lifted of her shoulders since he was found guilty.

“Despite her ordeal, her main motivation throughout was to ensure he was locked away so that he couldn’t do the same to other women.

"This is truly commendable.

“I sincerely hope that the outcome encourages other victims of abuse to come forward and report what has happened to them.

"You will be listened to and we will do everything we can to bring justice for you.”

Judge Ahmed Nadim praised the victims for helping to make society a safer place.

He added: “Without them giving evidence, a very dangerous offender would not have met justice and by taking the brave decision that they have and by giving evidence in the manner that they have, they have contributed to our society being a safer place.

“They are for that reason deserving of an enormous gratitude from this court on behalf of the society as a whole.”