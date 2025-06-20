Former Ripon “bathroom fitter” sentenced for defrauding customers out of thousands of pounds

A man claiming to be a professional bathroom fitter has been given a two-year prison sentence – suspended for two years – after defrauding customers out of thousands of pounds.

Liam John Harbottle, 41, of Aiskew near Bedale, previously from Ripon, took thousands in advance payments from customers but failed to complete the work.

Officers at North Yorkshire Police said they also discovered that he used alias names and repeatedly changed his business name to evade bad reviews and present himself as a legitimate bathroom fitter.

The victims received pleading texts from him that he was desperate for advance payments because he had not been paid from previous employers and needed help with his bills.

However, the investigation found that his requests for money in advance coincided with spikes in his gambling debts.

In one case, an 85-year-old woman gave him £2,500 to refurbish her bathroom which he failed to complete.

Despite giving six dates on which he would start the work, he didn’t turn up to any and she did not hear from him again.

In another case, a customer paid £3,700 upfront for a bathroom that was never completed.

The victim was left with a damaged room and £3,700 out of pocket.

Another victim paid over £7,500 upfront for multiple ensuite refurbishments in his hotel.

He also pre-purchased bathroom fittings worth over £5,000 that Harbottle stole and went on to sell on Ebay.

The victim also suffered from lost revenue of around £20,000 due to the unfinished and substandard work carried out.

Investigating officer, PC Emily Blackwell, said: “This has been a protracted investigation into Liam Harbottle who presented himself as a bathroom fitter and conned vulnerable victims out of money.

"He repeatedly lied in his police interviews which were proved by counter evidence provided by the victims and witnesses.

“Thanks to our financial investigators, we were able to evidence that Harbottle would dishonestly obtain money from the victims, only to fund his gambling activities.

"The kindness of the victims was completely exploited as he received additional payments by manipulating those generous enough to believe him.

“Today, justice has been served from the sheer determination of the victims, in the hope that no other person suffers at the hands of his deceit.

"He has shown absolutely no remorse for his actions and no regard for the financial and emotional impact his fraudulent behaviour has had on those involved.

“The victims and witnesses in this case have showed admirable perseverance throughout and I am grateful for their patience and assistance to secure this conviction.

"Not only have they suffered financially, but they have also suffered psychological distress, losing trust in people and in some cases, the worry has affected their physical health.

“I hope the outcome today helps them all to put this very distressing time behind them.”

On 17 March, Harbottle pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation and one count of theft.

He was sentenced at York Crown Court on 19 June where he was also ordered to repay the victims a total of £19,231 and carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.