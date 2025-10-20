Drink driver jailed after high-speed head-on fatal crash in car taken from mother’s Harrogate home

A 24-year-old man from Leeds has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for causing the death of a 65-year-old woman by careless driving.

Oliver Hartley, 24, of Bentley Lane in Meanwood, was sentenced at York Crown Court on Friday, October 17, for causing the death of 65-year-old Linda Stockdale.

He has also been banned from driving for six months and will have to take an extended driving test.

The incident happened on the A6055, between Catterick and Leeming Bar, at around 2.18am on August 1, 2021.

Hartley was heading south in a black Audi A7 and was involved in a head-on collision with Linda’s blue Kia Ceed.

He had taken the vehicle from his mother’s home in Harrogate without her permission, and he was not insured to drive it.

This was further aggravated by the fact that he had been drinking alcohol prior to driving the vehicle.

Tragically, Linda died at the scene of the collision.

Linda’s family have been provided with specialist support throughout the investigation and court proceedings for the past four years.

Hartley was charged with drink-driving having recorded a range from 119 to 203 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood in the evidential test - the prescribed limit for driving is 80 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

He pleaded guilty to that offence at York Magistrates’ Court on February 1, 2022 and he received a disqualification from driving for 20 months.

The investigation into the collision itself continued.

In addition to the drink-drive conviction, Hartley admitted that he was driving his mother’s car without her permission and without insurance.

Examination of the location data from Hartley’s mobile phone showed that he had travelled up and down the A1(M) and the A6055 seven times, travelling as far north as Scotch Corner prior to the collision well in excess of the speed limit.

A technical expert in Position Navigation and Timing reviewed the recovered location data and concluded: “Taking into account this worst-case level of speed accuracy, it can be stated that immediately before the collision and for at least 14 seconds, the vehicle carrying the phone was recorded at a speed (based on 10-second averaging) between 95 and 105mph.

“Despite slowing down, it is likely that the speed was least 72mph at the point when it collided with the Kia.”

The Forensic Collision Investigator eliminated any environmental factors and vehicle defects as a contributory factor.

It concluded that the primary cause was that Hartley was travelling on the incorrect side of the road, whilst lost and intoxicated.

Following the sentencing, DC Laura Cleary, of the Major Collision Investigation Team, said: “Linda's death has brought immeasurable heartache to her family, and our thoughts remain with them.

“They have shown remarkable strength and dignity whilst awaiting the conclusion of this long-running case.

“I hope they find some comfort in the outcome at court, but nothing can make up for what happened to Linda.”

DC Cleary added: “As for Hartley, he showed an appalling lack of concern to the safety of other road users.

“He got behind the wheel of his mother's car when he did not have permission to drive, was uninsured and intoxicated with alcohol.

“Hartley then drove at excessive and inappropriate speeds immediately prior to the head-on collision which took Linda’s life.

“He now has to face the consequences of his dreadful actions.”