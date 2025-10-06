Court bans nuisance neighbour from home in Harrogate district after 181 anti-social behaviour complaints

A court order has banned a nuisance neighbour from living at his privately rented house in Boroughbridge following over 180 complaints.

Working alongside partners from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Yorkshire Council secured a closure order for the property on Hunters Row, preventing the man from living at the address.

The decision was made at York Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 2 and means he cannot access the property for three months.

It follows dozens of complaints that the man, who is in his late 50s, had subjected nearby residents to prolonged periods of anti-social behaviour.

From July 2025, a total of 181 incidents were alleged in relation to the property, including the building of an open fire pit which threatened neighbouring gardens, the use of a crossbow, playing of loud music and the resident allowing his dog to stray and foul in and around the area.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for central services, Councillor Heather Phillips, whose responsibilities include community safety, said: “Behaviour such as this will not be tolerated and we, along with our partners, will use all the powers at our disposal to prevent it when it occurs.

“These incidents can place a great toll on the lives of those who live nearby, people who just want to be allowed to go about their daily lives in peace.

“The successful conclusion to this case is testament to the hard work and dedication of our officers and demonstrates our commitment to communities across North Yorkshire.”

Following the granting of the closure order, officers from North Yorkshire Council’s community safety and environmental protection teams joined with police to serve the notice at the property on Thursday evening.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Councillor Richard Foster, whose responsibilities include environmental protection, said: “This is an example of teamwork in action.

“Officers from two of our departments have worked closely together on this case for some time and, alongside our colleagues in the emergency services, have secured a successful outcome.

“Hard-working people have a right to expect to live in a peaceful and pleasant environment and sadly that was not the case here.”

An application for a closure order is a last resort when other forms of mediation have failed to work.

The aim is to provide relief for residents and the wider public from persistent anti-social behaviour, disorder, or other nuisance activities.

While the man will now have to find alternative accommodation, North Yorkshire Council’s housing options team has offered advice and support, in line with the authority’s legal duty.

North Yorkshire Council’s elected member for Boroughbridge and Claro, Councillor Robert Windass, welcomed the decision.

He said: “I am pleased that officers listened to residents and treated this case with the seriousness it deserved.

“I hope that this decision will serve as a warning to anyone else who thinks they can get away with such behaviour.”

North Yorkshire Police Acting Sergeant, Pierre Olesqui, said: “We have had a large number of reports of anti-social behaviour at this location and it is very pleasing that the work carried by the council and other agencies has resulted in a closure order.

“This is clearly a very positive action for the neighbours and those living in the surrounding area.”