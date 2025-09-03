‘Aggressive’ Knaresborough man arrested at Flamingo Land for drink driving and drug possession
North Yorkshire Police were called by the security team at Flamingo Land, who had detained a man for 'aggressive behaviour' on site.
When officers arrived, a 45-year-old man from Knaresborough was arrested after providing a roadside breath-test of 83 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
He was also arrested for possession of Class A drugs.
In custody, he provided an evidential reading of 66 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.
The man will appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court on Monday, September 15, charged for driving over the legal alcohol limit and possession of a Class A drug.